UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Poised To Toughen Regulations For 20 Largest IT Companies - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 57 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

EU Poised to Toughen Regulations for 20 Largest IT Companies - Reports

Authorities in the European Union are putting together a list of 20 large international IT companies, which will be more strictly regulated in an effort to limit their market dominance, Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Authorities in the European Union are putting together a list of 20 large international IT companies, which will be more strictly regulated in an effort to limit their market dominance, Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

While the report released no particular brand Names, it listed certain criteria for including a given company on the list, such as the number of users of its services and its market share of revenues. This means that tougher regulations will likely be applied to giant companies like Apple, Amazon and Facebook.

According to the report, the new legislation will include tougher regulations on content and data management, obliging large companies to behave more transparently in the way they collect user data and also requiring them to share the data with smaller competitors.

The legislation is ultimately aimed at limiting the market dominance of IT giants, the paper writes, citing its source as saying that EU sees such dominance as an obstacle to fair competition.

The EU appears determined to modernize its digital regulations to keep up with its ambitious plan to achieve a greener and more just economy. Europe's latest tech industry regulations, the Digital Services Act (DSA), was adopted back in 2000, when most of contemporary tech giants were either start-ups or did not exist at all. Under the new EU Commission's work program, the bloc will update its DSA before December as part of its goal to make Europe's economy "fit for the digital age."

Related Topics

Europe Facebook European Union Company December Apple Market All Industry Share

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.06 a barrel T ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Benjamin Neta ..

31 minutes ago

‘PM has approved my resignation as SAPM on Infor ..

38 minutes ago

Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Leaves Foreign Mini ..

59 seconds ago

Amaltas Avenue inaugurated to plant 108 trees: Com ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Security Forces Detain Correspondent of ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.