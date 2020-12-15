UrduPoint.com
EU Presents Draft Digital Environment Legislation, Defines Rules For Big Players

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:19 PM

EU Presents Draft Digital Environment Legislation, Defines Rules for Big Players

The European Commission on Tuesday published some explanation on its two draft acts on the digital environment, the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The European Commission on Tuesday published some explanation on its two draft acts on the digital environment, the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act.

The Digital Services Act introduces rules on illegal content online, transparency, oversight, and other aspects. The complementary Digital Markets Act aims to ensure that digital services are accessible and conditions of use for businesses and users are fair. The draft law lays out the rules specificall for so-called gatekeepers very large online companies that have large impact on the market.

"These are platforms that have a significant impact on the internal market, serve as an important gateway for business users to reach their customers, and which enjoy, or will foreseeably enjoy, an entrenched and durable position," the commission explained in a press release.

Such companies may be expected to allow third parties to integrate with gatekeeper's services,

Under the Digital Markets Act, gatekeepers have to give the companies that advertise via their systems access to their performance tools and the data to verify performance statistics.

Gatekeepers "may no longer block users from un-installing any pre-installed software or apps," the commission said, as an example of what such companies may be barred from doing. They may not use the data obtained from business users to compete with these users.

If a gatekeeper does not comply with rules, it may be fined by up to 10 percent of its total worldwide annual turnover.

The Digital Services Act introduces suggests an oversight obligation for very large platforms.

"A supervised risk-based approach will oblige very large platforms to assess and mitigate the risks their systems pose, including for protecting fundamental rights, public interests, public health and security, and to subject their assessments and measures to independent audit," the commission said.

The Digital Markets Act is expected to be enforced by the commission, the Digital Services Act by relevant national authorities, which can refer a case to the commission should need arise.

