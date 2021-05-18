UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Probes Facebook's Kustomer Buyout Over Data Concern

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:43 PM

EU probes Facebook's Kustomer buyout over data concern

The EU commission has launched an investigation into a buyout by Facebook of a US startup over concerns that the social media giant could misuse personal data

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The EU commission has launched an investigation into a buyout by Facebook of a US startup over concerns that the social media giant could misuse personal data.

Facebook last year announced its purchase of Kustomer, a five-year-old company that specialises in helping businesses interact with customers online.

The commission, the EU's powerful antitrust authority, said its investigation came at the request of 10 national authorities, with Austria making the original demand.

The deal is below the EU's usual financial threshold for merger investigations, but Europeans have become extra vigilant over Big Tech's appetite for startups and how it could harm competition.

Google's purchase of Fitbit, the fitness wearables company, faced similar scrutiny with the giant forced to make assurances on data use in order to win the greenlight from Brussels.

In a short statement on May 12, the EU said Facebook will now have to formally notify the transaction to the EU and that the firm "cannot implement the transaction before notifying and obtaining clearance from the Commission".

Facebook on Tuesday said "we look forward to demonstrating to regulators that Facebook and Kustomer would offer more choices and better services through this pro-competitive deal".

The acquisition of Kustomer has raised red flags as it comes as Facebook continues a major push into e-commerce for its offerings, particularly its WhatsApp and Messenger messaging services.

A German regulator last week slapped a three-month ban on Facebook collecting user data from WhatsApp accounts, which is part of the company's effort into increasing its effectiveness for businesses.

According to Facebook, more than 175 million people contact businesses via WhatsApp daily, and the number is growing.

The Kustomer platform provides software tools to help businesses more effectively tend to customer queries or concerns.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook German Company Brussels Austria May From WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Laos expedites COVID-19 vaccination program

9 seconds ago

UN hails Israel decision to open crossing for aid ..

10 seconds ago

Belarus' GDP up 2.5 pct in January-April

11 seconds ago

Sri Lanka to receive 185,000 Sputnik V vaccines fr ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.