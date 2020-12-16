UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Reaches Provisional Agreement On Space Program Until 2027 - Council

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Space Program Until 2027 - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The EU Council and the European Parliament on Wednesday reached a provisional political agreement on the proposed regulation establishing the next EU space program for the years 2021 to 2027, the EU Council said.

A total of 14.8 billion Euros (about $18 billion) will be allocated for the program, including 9.01 billion euros for the Galileo global navigation satellite system and the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service. A total of 5.42 billion euros will be allocated for the development of the EU's Earth observation program Copernicus. A further 442 million euros will be earmarked for security, such as the Space and Situational Awareness program and the new Governmental Satellite Communication initiative.

"The regulation will ensure: high-quality, up-to-date and secure space-related data and services; greater socio-economic benefits from the use of such data and services, such as increased growth and job creation in the EU; enhanced security and autonomy of the EU; a stronger role for the EU as a leading actor in the space sector," the press release stated.

Following the political endorsement by both the EU Council and the European Parliament, it will be the basis for the future adoption of the proposed regulation in the second reading.

Related Topics

Parliament Job Reading From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

7 minutes ago

PTC announces to establish , BPO organization hub ..

4 minutes ago

UK Supreme Court rules Heathrow can have third run ..

4 minutes ago

Germany sees highest daily virus deaths since outb ..

4 minutes ago

Quran Khawani held for APS martyrs

4 minutes ago

Russia Begins Construction of 4th Nuclear-Powered ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.