EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Space Program Until 2027 - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The EU Council and the European Parliament on Wednesday reached a provisional political agreement on the proposed regulation establishing the next EU space program for the years 2021 to 2027, the EU Council said.

A total of 14.8 billion Euros (about $18 billion) will be allocated for the program, including 9.01 billion euros for the Galileo global navigation satellite system and the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service. A total of 5.42 billion euros will be allocated for the development of the EU's Earth observation program Copernicus. A further 442 million euros will be earmarked for security, such as the Space and Situational Awareness program and the new Governmental Satellite Communication initiative.

"The regulation will ensure: high-quality, up-to-date and secure space-related data and services; greater socio-economic benefits from the use of such data and services, such as increased growth and job creation in the EU; enhanced security and autonomy of the EU; a stronger role for the EU as a leading actor in the space sector," the press release stated.

Following the political endorsement by both the EU Council and the European Parliament, it will be the basis for the future adoption of the proposed regulation in the second reading.