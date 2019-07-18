EU Satellite Navigation System Galileo Resumes Operations After Signal Outrage

The European Union's global navigation satellite system Galileo has resumed operations after suffering an unexpected signal outrage on July 12, and its initial services are already being provided to users, according to a statement released on Galileo's website on Thursday

"Commercial users can already see signs of recovery of the navigation & timing services, fluctuations may be experienced until further notice," Galileo said.

The failure was caused by problems with a facility determining the correct time of the Galileo system, located in Italy.