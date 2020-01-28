UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Will Not Ban Huawei, But Impose 'strict' 5G Rules

Daniyal Sohail 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:54 PM

EU will not ban Huawei, but impose 'strict' 5G rules

The EU will not ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei or any other company in Europe, a top official said on Tuesday, despite intense pressure from Washington to shun the firm over spying fears

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ):The EU will not ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei or any other company in Europe, a top official said on Tuesday, despite intense pressure from Washington to shun the firm over spying fears.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, will officially unveil recommendations to member states on Wednesday, but commissioner Thierry Breton told MEPs that Brussels will choose tight scrutiny over any blanket ban.

"It is not a question of discrimination, it is a question of laying down rules. They will be strict, they will be demanding and of course we will welcome in Europe all operators who are willing to apply them," he said.

The EU, while never explicitly naming the Chinese giant, is struggling to find a middle way to balance Huawei's huge dominance in the 5G sector with security concerns pressed by Washington.

The proposal is part of a so-called "toolbox" of recommendations that will guide the EU's 27 post-Brexit member states as they build crucial 5G networks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also expected on Tuesday to risk Washington's anger with a similar decision to trust strict rules instead of a ban on Huawei.

A ban on Huawei would ultimately be up to an individual member state, but the commission's middle road recommendation gives cover to European capitals to resist pleas from Washington.

Huawei is one of the world's leading network technology suppliers, and one of the few -- along with European telecom companies Nokia and Ericsson -- capable of building 5G networks.

The United States sees the company as a potential threat to cybersecurity and fears it would facilitate cyber espionage by the Chinese government, to which it is said to have close links.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Europe China Washington Company Road Brussels Guide United States 5G Huawei All From Government Top Nokia Allied Rental Modarba Huawei

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

20 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

20 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

35 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

35 minutes ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

2 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.