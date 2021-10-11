Europe Interested in Working With Russia on Manned Soyuz Launches From Kourou - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) European partners are considering the proposal of Russian space agency Roscosmos to create the necessary infrastructure for manned launches of the Russian Soyuz-2 rocket from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana, Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik.

Right now, manned Soyuz launches are only being carried out from the Baikonur space center, located in Kazakhstan. European astronauts use either Russian or US spacecraft to go into space.

"We are working on manned launches in Kourou. We are holding consultations with European organizations - with the European Space Agency, Arianespace, the French National Centre for Space Studies. We have not yet reached any specific agreements. But there is interest on both sides," Saveliev said.