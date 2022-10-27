Europe Lacks Technology Needed to Effectively Implement Energy Transition - Rosneft Head

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The technologies needed to implement a truly efficient energy transition are not available in Europe, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Thursday.

"As of now, the technologies needed to implement a truly efficient transition from conventional to low-carbon energy simply do not exist (in Europe," Sechin told the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Baku.