Europe Lacks Technology Needed To Effectively Implement Energy Transition - Rosneft Head

Daniyal Sohail Published October 27, 2022 | 12:30 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The technologies needed to implement a truly efficient energy transition are not available in Europe, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Thursday.

"As of now, the technologies needed to implement a truly efficient transition from conventional to low-carbon energy simply do not exist (in Europe," Sechin told the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Baku.

