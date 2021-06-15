UrduPoint.com
Europe May Join Russian-Chinese Project On Creation Of Scientific Lunar Station -Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 18 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:44 PM

Europe May Join Russian-Chinese Project on Creation of Scientific Lunar Station -Roscosmos

Europe may become a partner of the Russian-Chinese project on the creation of a scientific lunar project, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Europe may become a partner of the Russian-Chinese project on the creation of a scientific lunar project, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"We are actively negotiating with many participants, we are doing this, our Chinese colleagues are doing this, we are verifying our plans .

.. But the largest partner, such a collective partner is the European Space Agency," Rogozin said at the GLEX-2021 international conference for space exploration.

