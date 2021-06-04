UrduPoint.com
Europe Needs To Invest More In Space To Withstand Competition From US, China - ESA Chief

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Europe Needs to Invest More in Space to Withstand Competition From US, China - ESA Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The summit planned by the European Space Agency (ESA) for 2022 should be used to develop a space investment plan to compete with China and the United States in the area, lest Europe be left out of the space race, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said in an interview with POLITICO.

"Europe has to realize that if we are not investing, we will be left out of this race," Aschbacher said on Thursday.

The two countries will never stop investing in space their strategic element therefore, Europe should develop a clear investment plan for all space projects, which, along with potential new missions to the moon and Mars, are set to cover all aspects from developing reusable rocket launchers to plans for a secure communication satellite network, the official said.

To fulfill the goal, the ESA intends to gather its member states' leaders to develop a detailed political response to growing investments in space projects on the side of Washington and Beijing.

Aschbacher said without concerted new investment Europe risks being left behind just like it was on internet technologies and artificial intelligence.

"Europe has the expertise clearly but they missed the opportunity," Aschbacher said, adding that he wants the politicians to understand that, as well as how much money is needed to keep up with the US and China.

The ESA head also noted that some 10,000 people had already applied for the agency's latest astronaut recruitment program, adding that the deadline for applications was extended to June 18.

