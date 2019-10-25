Europe, Russia Should Boost Digital Economy Cooperation - Businesses Association

Europe and Russia need to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the digital economy, since both sides have something to offer each other in terms of competence, Frank Schauff, the chief executive officer of the Association of European Businesses (AEB), told Sputnik

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Europe and Russia need to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the digital economy, since both sides have something to offer each other in terms of competence, Frank Schauff, the chief executive officer of the Association of European Businesses (AEB), told Sputnik.

"I think it would be helpful for both sides if there would be more cooperation in the digital sphere. We all understand that this is a crucial question for the development of any economy at the moment, and this will certainly continue for the next years and decades," Schauff said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

Separately, he noted prospects for exchanging experience in this area of the economy.

"Both sides - Europe and Russia - have a lot of competence to offer with regard to digital economy industry 4.0 etc., and this means that we are going into the right direction if we are going to cooperate in the digital sphere in the future," the AEB head added.

The Russian leadership has been lately highlighting the need for a profound change in the national economy to make it digital and high-tech as well as more actively use artificial intelligence technologies.