European Commission Closes Antitrust Probe Into Google, Meta Deal On Online Advertising

Daniyal Sohail Published December 20, 2022 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The European Commission announced on Monday the closing of its investigation into an alleged agreement between Google and Meta (banned in Russia over extremism) on online advertising.

In March, the Commission launched an investigation to identify whether the tech giants had broken the EU antitrust rules by ousting a service competing with Google's Open Bidding from the market.

"Following a careful assessment of all relevant evidence, including information received from Google, Meta and other companies active in the tech sector, the Commission concluded that the evidence did not confirm its initial concerns and has therefore decided to close its investigation," the Commission said.

Meanwhile, the Commission has informed Meta of its initial concerns that the corporation has been violating EU antitrust law through connecting its social network Facebook (banned in Russia over extremism) to its online advertising platform, which, if confirmed, may cost the company up to 10% of its annual global turnover in a fine.

The duration of the new investigation is yet unknown and will depend on the complexity of the case and the extent of Meta's cooperation with the European authorities. 

