European Commission Permits Google's $2.1Bln Purchase Of Fitbit Subject To Conditions

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:13 PM

European Commission Permits Google's $2.1Bln Purchase of Fitbit Subject to Conditions

The European Commission on Thursday has cleared Google's purchase of fitness gadget producer Fitbit for $2.1 billion, provided that certain conditions are met to ensure fair competition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The European Commission on Thursday has cleared Google's purchase of fitness gadget producer Fitbit for $2.1 billion, provided that certain conditions are met to ensure fair competition.

"We can approve the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google because the commitments will ensure that the market for wearables and the nascent digital health space will remain open and competitive," Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice-president, said in a press release.

According to the European Commission's conditions, Google will not be allowed to use health and wellness data collected from users for advertising purposes and must also maintain a "technical separation" between Google and Fitbit data.

Google should also ensure that any user in the European Economic Area has the full right to grant or deny the use of their Fitbit data for other Google services, the European Commission said.

Fitbit, which is headquartered in the US state of California, generated a reported revenue of $1.43 billion in 2019. The company produces fitness trackers and smartwatches that can be linked to Apple and Android devices.

In November 2019, Fitbit announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Google for $2.1 billion.

