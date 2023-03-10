UrduPoint.com

European Commission Presents Strategies For Enhancing Space, Maritime Security

Daniyal Sohail Published March 10, 2023 | 08:42 PM

The European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday presented the European Union's maritime and security strategies designed to ensure the use of the vital domains in the bloc's interests and their protection against new threats, EU spokeswoman for security policy Nabila Massrali said

"The commission and the high representative (Borrell) have presented two important strategies for the European Union � an updated EU Maritime Security Strategy and the first ever EU Space Strategy for Security and Defense. Space and the sea are increasingly contested strategic domains, which play crucial role in everyday aspects of our lives," Massrali told a midday briefing.

Meanwhile, the European Commission said in a statement that "the EU intends to reinforce the wide range of tools it has at its disposal to promote maritime security, both civilian and military," since the 2014 maritime security strategy was no longer adequate due to increased and constantly emerging threats.

The bloc also plans to take a number of new actions that will "deter hostile activities" and strengthen European "strategic posture and autonomy" in space, as well as "strengthen the resilience and protection of space systems and services in the EU," the statement read.

To achieve this purpose, the bloc is going to boost cooperation with space and defense start-ups, as well as modernize its Earth observation system Copernicus, the European Commission added.

