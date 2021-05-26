UrduPoint.com
European Parliament's Committee OKs EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate

Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:09 PM

The Civil Liberties Committee of the European Parliament on Wednesday endorsed the digital COVID-19 certificate for the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Civil Liberties Committee of the European Parliament on Wednesday endorsed the digital COVID-19 certificate for the European Union.

"Civil Liberties Committee endorses EU Digital Covid Certificate," the committee said in a statement.

More Stories From Technology

