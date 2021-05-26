European Parliament's Committee OKs EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:09 PM
The Civil Liberties Committee of the European Parliament on Wednesday endorsed the digital COVID-19 certificate for the European Union
"Civil Liberties Committee endorses EU Digital Covid Certificate," the committee said in a statement.