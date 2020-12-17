European Space Agency Appoints Josef Aschbacher as New Director General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The European Space Agency (ESA) has appointed Josef Aschbacher, as new director general, the ESA said on Thursday, adding that he would assume the role in July 2021 and will be expected to serve for four years.

Earlier in February, ESA's current Director General Jan Worner announced that he would leave the post after the expiration of his term.

Worner was appointed in July 2015 for a four-year period but his term was extended in July 2018 for another two years.

"Today, the ESA Council appointed Dr Josef Aschbacher as the next Director General of ESA, for a period of four years. He will succeed Prof. Jan Wörner, whose term of office ends on 30 June 2021," the message on the ESA website said.

Aschbacher is currently ESA Director of Earth Observation Programmes.