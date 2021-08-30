UrduPoint.com

European Space Agency Chief Says Developing Reusable European Rockets Possible

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The European Space Agency (ESA) considers building a reusable rocket with a fully recoverable first stage is possible, Director General Josef Aschbacher told Sputnik.

The European Commission has made clear its intention of backing projects to develop reusable rocket launchers similar to those pioneered by SpaceX.

"I have seen some statements by the European Commission in this respect." Aschbacher said. "Is it possible? Technically, yes. It is demonstrated in several places."

The Director General said that ESA and the Commission are discussing regularly several aspects of space cooperation, including the use of Europe's launchers.

"First of all, the most important aspect is to ensure stable exploitation of the current launchers. That means Ariane 6 and Vega C which have their maiden flights next year," he noted.

"As regards the future development, after Ariane 6 and Vega C, it is very early days and no decisions are made today of what type of launcher this would be, what technology. But, of course we have internal discussions on this topic."

Aschbacher also shared that the work on the Themis project is advancingz

"There are two things related to this. One is the engine called Prometheus which is developed right now, the second is the Themis launcher on which this will be mounted," he said. "There are different levels of tests planned. The first, smaller ones are hop tests, then flight tests to higher altitudes. And the first ones are planned for next year. I've seen the development of the engine. The Themis Project using the Prometheus engine is proceedin well."

