European Space Agency Confirms German Astronaut Will Wear Russian Spacesuit

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) European Space Agency Director General Josef Aschbacher confirmed to Sputnik that ESA astronaut Matthias Mauerer will use the Russian Orlan-MKS spacesuit to perform spacewalks becoming the first non-Russian in a decade to do so.

"Yes, he will have to wear the Russian Orlan-MKS spacesuit because he will perform an EVA [extravehicular activity] on the Russian segment," Aschbacher said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium. "He will be working to install the ERA [European Robotic Arm] manipulator on the Nauka module."

Mauerer is scheduled to fly to the ISS aboard the Crew Dragon in October this year as part of Expedition 66.

The ERA is a manipulator robot designed somewhat like a human arm ” with an elbow, shoulders and even wrists ” with two control systems. Its mission will be to "walk" around the Russian segment of the ISS and carry heavy cargo, including scientific equipment.

During spacewalks by Russian cosmonauts in January 2022, the ISS crew will unfold the manipulator and prepare it for use. It will later transport equipment from the Rassvet module for further installation on the newly-arrived Nauka.