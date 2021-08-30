UrduPoint.com

European Space Agency Has No Confirmed Plans To Purchase Seats On Russian Soyuz - Chief

Mon 30th August 2021

European Space Agency Has No Confirmed Plans to Purchase Seats on Russian Soyuz - Chief

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The European Space Agency (ESA) currently has no plans of acquiring any seats on Russia's Soyuz as it currently has an active barter agreement with NASA, Director General Josef Aschbacher told Sputnik.

"At the moment, we do not have plans to purchase seats on Soyuz because our arrangements on bringing astronauts to the Space Station are going through with the NASA," Aschbacher said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium. "But just to clarify, we are not purchasing seats. Our seats for European astronauts are part of a barter agreement where we provide hardware to NASA. In exchange, we get flight opportunities for our ESA astronauts," he added.

Former ESA Director General Jan Woerner told Sputnik in February that ESA remains open to looking into the possibilities of resuming flights of European astronauts via Russia's Soyuz spacecraft if a good barter deal is reached with Moscow.

European astronauts used to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft under US quotas, taking the place of US astronauts in accordance with an agreement between the ESA and NASA. The European astronauts switched to flying on the US spacecraft this year, as the United States has resumed the use of its own crew transportation.

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is expected to fly to the ISS as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission in the fall of 2021, the US space agency said in December.

