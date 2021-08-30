European Space Agency Has No Plans to Develop Space Tourism - Chief to Sputnik

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Space tourism is good for space in general but the European Space Agency (ESA) is currently not planning to develop it, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told Sputnik.

"I think it is interesting to see that space is going into a wider domain, including space tourism. I consider this is good for the development of the space economy in general."Aschbacher said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium.

At the same time, Aschbacher said ESA's focus was invested elsewhere in space exploration.

"At ESA we have currently no program planned to develop space tourism as an activity because the activities of ESA focus on exploring space for science and for technology development," the Director General said.

Aschbacher stressed, however, that the debate around the sustainability of spaceflight should not be left by the wayside in the realm of space tourism.

"Today's space flights are done for research, technology development, and, of course, with tourism this is not the case," he explained. "There's a big debate on some of these aspects of what the purpose of space tourism is and what is the impact it has on the environment in the wider sense. But this is a discussion that takes place in the public domain. There's no position of ESA in that regard."

Aschbacher added that he has also seen different ideas and projects that are being developed.

"I think this is mostly in the hands of private enterprises in order to develop the segment," he said. "At ESA we have currently no programme planned to develop space tourism as an activity because the activities of ESA focus on exploring space for science and for technology development."