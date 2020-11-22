European Space Agency Says Europe to Develop Own Human Space Program One Day - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The European Space Agency (ESA) is planning to initiate its own human spaceflight program with the use of new European rockets, so as to keep up with the spacefaring nations, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

"I am convinced that one day Europe will have manned transport capacity," ESA Director of Space Transportation Daniel Neuenschwander told in an interview with the German media outlet.

According to the newspaper, the ESA is developing Ariane 6 space vehicle, but the project faced technical problems.

Since the European Union does not possess crewed spacecrafts, it has to use Russian or US space vehicles. But the situation may change, as the ESA is planning the first flight of Ariane 6 for the second quarter of 2022.