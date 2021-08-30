European Space Agency Took Part in ISS Partners Discussion on Nauka Module Incident - Head

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The European Space Agency (ESA) was part of discussions that were held by the ISS partners regarding the unscheduled activation of engines of Russia's Nauka multipurpose laboratory module after its docking to the International Space Station (ISS), ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told Sputnik.

"This matter was discussed in the framework of the ISS partnership, which means NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, CSA [Canadian Space Agency] and JAXA [Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency]," Aschbacher said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium. "And yes, ESA was part of this discussion. It was not one-to-one information, but ESA participated through the discussions of partners of the space station."

Nauka docked to the ISS on July 29.

Three hours after the docking, its engines spontaneously activated, which led to a 45-degree turn of the station. The space station's engines had to be switched on in order to compensate for the change.

Roscosmos Executive Director for Piloted Spaceflights Sergey Krikalev said in early August that a special commission was formed to establish causes of unscheduled activation of engines of Russia's Nauka multipurpose laboratory module after its docking to the ISS.

Nauka docked with the ISS on July 29 after 14 years of waiting on the Earth and eight days of orbital flight. This is the first Russian module sent to the station in 11 years. The module was originally scheduled to go into orbit in 2007, but the launch was postponed multiple times for various reasons.