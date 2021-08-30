European Space Chief Says Discussed Postponement of Luna-25 Launch With Head of Roscosmos

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium that he has spoken about the rescheduling of the launch of the automatic interplanetary station Luna-25 with Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin during their latest virtual meeting.

"We have discussed this topic in the last meeting with Mr. Rogozin, and he already indicated that there is a high likelihood that the launch will be postponed," Aschbacher said.

The ESA is collaborating with Russian space corporation Roscosmos on the Luna missions by providing European technologies and equipment for the Luna exploration missions, such as Luna-25, Luna-26 and Luna-27.

The Luna-27 lander will use a European optical navigation system called PILOT.

Roscosmos said on Friday that the launch of Luna-25 from the Vostochny spaceport was postponed to May 2022 from October 2021 for additional testing of the spacecraft's equipment.

Roscosmos clarified that the lunar mission was fully equipped with standard instruments and systems, but there was a need for checks to ensure the required reliability of Russia's return mission to the Moon.

Luna-25 should become the first mission in the history of modern Russia launched to the Moon. The previous spacecraft, Luna-24, was launched by the Soviet Union back in 1976. Initially but the launch was delayed due to the unavailability of the spacecraft.