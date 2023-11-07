Open Menu

Europe's Euclid Space Telescope Releases First Images

Daniyal Sohail Published November 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Europe's Euclid space telescope releases first images

The first images from Europe's Euclid space telescope were released on Tuesday, showing a nebula resembling a horse's head, never-before-seen distant galaxies and even "circumstantial evidence" of elusive dark matter

Darmstadt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The first images from Europe's Euclid space telescope were released on Tuesday, showing a nebula resembling a horse's head, never-before-seen distant galaxies and even "circumstantial evidence" of elusive dark matter.

Euclid blasted off in July on the world's first-ever mission aiming to investigate the enduring cosmic mysteries of dark matter and dark energy.

It will do so partly by charting one third of the sky -- encompassing a mind-boggling two billion galaxies -- to create what has been billed as the most accurate 3D map of the universe ever.

After joining fellow space telescope James Webb at a stable hovering spot around 1.5 million kilometres (more than 930,000 miles) from Earth, Euclid started sending back its first observations.

European Space Agency chief Josef Aschbacher said in a statement that Euclid's first five images were "awe-inspiring and remind us of why it is essential that we go to space to learn more about the mysteries of the universe".

They include an image of the Horsehead Nebula and part of the famous Orion constellation, as well as spiral and "irregular" galaxies.

But Euclid project scientist Rene Laureijs told AFP that the most exciting for the team was an image of the Perseus Cluster, a massive distant collection of more than a thousand galaxies.

Lurking in the background of the cluster is more than 100,000 additional galaxies, some of which are 10 billion light years away and have never been seen before, according to the ESA.

Related Topics

World Europe July From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Meeting discussed proposed economic development pl ..

Meeting discussed proposed economic development plan for merged districts

2 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announces result of ..

2 minutes ago
 Karachi Metropolitan Corporation council to meet o ..

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation council to meet on Nov 10

3 minutes ago
 Key figure of inter-provincial motorcycle lifter g ..

Key figure of inter-provincial motorcycle lifter gang apprehended

3 minutes ago
 CM inspects Walton Road upgradation project

CM inspects Walton Road upgradation project

3 minutes ago
 QDP to be completed by December

QDP to be completed by December

3 minutes ago
CM, NY Dy Speaker discuss prospects for declaring ..

CM, NY Dy Speaker discuss prospects for declaring Sindh & New York as sister pro ..

3 minutes ago
 'Pakistan, Sudan can benefit from each other's pot ..

'Pakistan, Sudan can benefit from each other's potentials'

3 minutes ago
 Foreign players see Pakistan as leading destinatio ..

Foreign players see Pakistan as leading destination for int'l sports events

3 minutes ago
 LCCI to remain closed on Nov 10

LCCI to remain closed on Nov 10

3 minutes ago
 Taxila police continue crackdown against criminals

Taxila police continue crackdown against criminals

3 minutes ago
 City Gulbahar, Frontier College Triumph in Girls T ..

City Gulbahar, Frontier College Triumph in Girls T20 Championship

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology