MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The European Union's Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Galileo experienced an unexpected signal outage over the weekend, the European GNSS Service Centre said.

"Until further notice, users experience a service outage.

The signals are not to be used," an advisory notice to Galileo users, issued by the center on Saturday, read.

The Galileo system was launched in 2016.

Its space segment consists of a constellation of satellites that transmit radio signals for position, navigation and timing purposes.