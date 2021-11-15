UrduPoint.com

EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON NOVEMBER 15

Mon 15th November 2021

EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON NOVEMBER 15

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Russian delegation is expected to begin its inspection of Russia's industrial zone in the Suez Canal area  on November 15, the administration of the Suez Canal economic zone told Sputnik.

