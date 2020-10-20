UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Every Country Must Be Able To Control Own Cyberspace - Medvedev

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:13 PM

Every Country Must Be Able to Control Own Cyberspace - Medvedev

Every state must be able to control its cyberspace, otherwise internet users and businesses cannot be certain that their rights are protected, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Every state must be able to control its cyberspace, otherwise internet users and businesses cannot be certain that their rights are protected, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The pandemic has shown the possibilities that the internet and digital technologies give us, but, at the same time, we have registered increase in cybercrime. It is quite logical, since many people, companies were forced to switch their activities to a digital format. We have to be mindful of it and work together to fight these problems," Medvedev said at an address to the participants of a forum on innovations.

According to Medvedev, a dominance of one country in cyberspace is another issue.

"I would like to remind you that the domain Names and IP addresses are fully controlled by just one country. It does not matter what country it is. You all know, which country it is. Russia simply believes that every state should control its cyberspace. It is fair, it corresponds to the basic principles of the international law. Otherwise, internet users and businesses cannot be certain that their rights are protected properly," Medvedev said.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Same All

Recent Stories

Advanced Technology Research Council launches &#03 ..

59 seconds ago

Russian Government Allocates $160.5Bln Into Measur ..

2 minutes ago

President issues Decree appointing Zaki Nusseibeh ..

16 minutes ago

Essential commodities go out of reach of common ma ..

17 minutes ago

Captain Aziz spot on as Moroccans Berkane reach CA ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Lahore to cha ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.