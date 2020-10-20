Every Country Must Be Able to Control Own Cyberspace - Medvedev

Every state must be able to control its cyberspace, otherwise internet users and businesses cannot be certain that their rights are protected, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Every state must be able to control its cyberspace, otherwise internet users and businesses cannot be certain that their rights are protected, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The pandemic has shown the possibilities that the internet and digital technologies give us, but, at the same time, we have registered increase in cybercrime. It is quite logical, since many people, companies were forced to switch their activities to a digital format. We have to be mindful of it and work together to fight these problems," Medvedev said at an address to the participants of a forum on innovations.

According to Medvedev, a dominance of one country in cyberspace is another issue.

"I would like to remind you that the domain Names and IP addresses are fully controlled by just one country. It does not matter what country it is. You all know, which country it is. Russia simply believes that every state should control its cyberspace. It is fair, it corresponds to the basic principles of the international law. Otherwise, internet users and businesses cannot be certain that their rights are protected properly," Medvedev said.