Everyone Can Now Pre-order The HUAWEI Y6s And Avail The Double Deposit Offer

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 03:48 PM

Everyone Can Now Pre-order the HUAWEI Y6s and avail the Double Deposit Offer

People can avail the remarkable Double Deposit Offer upon pre-ordering HUAWEI Y6s fromJanuary 31 to February 06

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) Huawei’s latest smartphone for the entry-level segment HUAWEI Y6s is up for pre-orders from January 31 – February 06. This time the company is introducing an excitingDouble Deposit Offer where consumers can pre-order the device for PKR 800/- which equals to PKR 1,600/-. The smartphone carries a price tag of PKR 20,899/- thereby bringing the amazing Huawei features for everyone.

HUAWEI Y6s is enriched with many features that are not offered by other competitors in this particular category. The stylish design of this smart device empowers the customers to enjoy a world of infotainment and digital experiences on-the-go. It fulfills the need for additional storage with its 64GB memory, expandable to 512GB with an SD card. To top that off, it rises above the segment’s standard of 2GB RAM by boasting a 3GB RAM allowing users to achieve more multi-tasking with less lag.

The HUAWEI Y6s is the latest, most affordable addition to Huawei’s ultra-popular Y series. It not only promises a great performance, but also brings the reliability of Huawei that people have come to admire so much. It mixes together the evolving needs of diverse consumer-segments through unmatched innovation and an affordable price tag. Powered by a 2.

3GHz Octa-core processor, paired with EMUI 9.1, this phone allows users to navigate its various functions with simple gestures.

In the photography department, a 13MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture takes stellar images, even in a dark environment. While the 8MP front camera with an ambient light-sensor and proximity-sensor takes spectacular selfies. Its 6.09 inch DewDrop display provides a more immersive viewing experience with a maximized bezel-less screen. The vivid HD feature is also enhanced by a TÜV Rheinland certified, Eye-Comfort Mode, to ease extended usage. The phone also boasts a Fingerprint Sensor to ensure complete security of data.

The smartphone will also be a hot choice for music lovers as it features Huawei SuperSound and an 11V smart-power Amplifier which delivers really crisp sound quality at higher volumes, with sound-effects algorithms and Huawei’s Histen 5.0 offering a 5.1 stereo surround-sound, to create an immersive theater-like experience for music lovers. Plus, it goes on for long with the 3,020mAh of battery power.

HUAWEI Y6s comes in two great coloursof Orchid Blue and Starry Black and people can pre-order the device starting January 31 to February 06.The smartphone debuts on February 07 with a price of PKR 20,899/-.

