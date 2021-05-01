Evolving for the Better: SmartThings Ecosystem Gives Galaxy Users Better Control Over Their Connected Devices

SmartThings Find network reaches 70 million helper devices, introducing features for added convenience and privacy

Samsung Electronics today announced that the company's recently launched SmartThings Find ecosystem is continuing to grow rapidly, now comprising more than 70 million helper devices. The service also continues to evolve with enhanced privacy features and voice command updates. The updates, which include the ability to detect unknown Galaxy SmartTags in your vicinity and the use of Bixby to conveniently find your belongings, enable you to have more control of your connected items from the SmartThings app.

SmartThings Find Becomes One of the Fastest-Growing Location Services

One of the standout features of the SmartThings ecosystem, enables Galaxy users to locate registered Galaxy smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds quickly and easily using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies. More than 70 million devices have been registered and with a quick consent, 700 million Galaxy users can participate in the SmartThings Find network, making it one of the fastest-growing location services in the world.

SmartThings Find is Enhanced with New Safety and Convenience Features

Beginning next week, Galaxy users will benefit from two new SmartThings Find features that will not only make finding items more convenient but will also give peace of mind when it comes to safety.

First, users will now be able to use Bixby4 for convenient hands-free, voice-activated Galaxy SmartTag searches. Users can easily and quickly find their belongings by calling out the SmartTag’s name to Bixby; for instance, if the user asks, “Hi Bixby, where’s my bike?” Bixby will immediately find and share its exact location by ringing it.

In addition, the new Unknown Tag Search feature can detect a Galaxy SmartTag that does not belong to you is moving along with you. With the press of a start button, Unknown Tag Search will scan for unknown SmartTags and provide a list to ensure nobody is secretly tracking your location.

The SmartThings Ecosystem is Continuing to Evolve

SmartThings Find is just one feature of the ever-expanding, trusted SmartThings ecosystem, which has deepened its capabilities and evolved into an IoT service across Galaxy smartphones and tablets, Samsung TVs, and home appliances.

“Samsung is proud that SmartThings has become an industry-leading ecosystem,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Vice President and Head of SmartThings Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are just beginning to scratch the surface of its potential and cannot wait to unveil more in the near future.”