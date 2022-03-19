UrduPoint.com

Ex-Google Employee Files Lawsuit Against Company For Racial Discrimination - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published March 19, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) A former employee at Google filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, accusing the company of systematic discrimination against Black workers, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing the complaint.

According to the newspaper, the lawsuit was filed by April Curley, who worked at Google from 2014 to 2020 and helped Black candidates to get a job at the company by developing certain programs.

"Google is engaged in a nationwide pattern or practice of intentional race discrimination and retaliation and maintains employment policies and practices that have a disparate impact against Black employees throughout the United States," the compliant read, as quoted by the New York Times.

Curley reportedly said that the company provided Black workers with low positions and hampered their career development. Moreover, according to the compliant, Google employers deliberately asked difficult questions to Black applicants during interviews so that they could not pass them.

In 2021, only 4.4% of Google employees in the Unites States were Black+, including multiracial people. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, this is substantially below the average of 9.1% for Black people working for digital companies across the country.

