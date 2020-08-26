Ex-RSC Energia Chief Solntsev Targeted in Probe After Internal Check - Roscosmos

Investigation by law enforcement was launched against Vladimir Solntsev, former chief Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, after internal checks by Russian space agency Roscosmos, the latter told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Investigation by law enforcement was launched against Vladimir Solntsev, former chief Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, after internal checks by Russian space agency Roscosmos, the latter told Sputnik.

"Investigation is now underway in relation to the former General Director of PJSC RSC Energia Vladimir Lvovich Solntsev and a number of former managers of RSC in matters related to a period through 2018," a Roscosmos spokesperson said.

Solntsev was dismissed after Dmitry Rogozin became Roscosmos chief in late May 2018 due to a large number of questions about his activities as head of RSC Energia, the spokesperson said.

After that, Rogozin turned to the head of the Russian Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, with a request to conduct a comprehensive audit of RSC Energia.

"Roscosmos internal audit service, on Rogozin's order, also carried out inspections at RSC Energia enterprises, the results of which became the basis for the work of law enforcement agencies," the state corporation explained.