UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exclusive: Infinix Tipped To Launch Note 10 Pro With Flagship MediaTek Helio G95 Ahead Of The Official Launch

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:08 PM

Exclusive: Infinix tipped to launch Note 10 pro with Flagship MediaTek Helio G95 Ahead of the official launch

Pakistan’s most premium locally assembled smartphone manufacturer Infinix Mobiles is about to add a new phone to its Note lineup

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th April, 2021) Pakistan’s most premium locally assembled smartphone manufacturer Infinix Mobiles is about to add a new phone to its Note lineup. The Infinix Note 10 Pro has become talk of the town among Infinix fans. According to disclosures this time Infinix has a good news for gaming enthusiast that Infinix Note 10 Pro will feature high end performing fastest gaming chipset MediaTek Helio G95.

The helio G95 is predecessor to helio G90T which offer high end gaming performance alongwith multitasking every way. It is manufactured using the same 12nm process technology.

It can support up to 64MP multi-camera setup and is capable of recording videos in up to 4K resolution at 30fps. As for the display, it can support panels of up to 2520 x 1080 resolution (FHD+) and 90Hz refresh rate.

Infinix Note series has been very popular among Pakistani consumers and they always wait for the latest offering from the brand. Infinix note 10 Pro is a leap from its descendent model. Infinix Note 10 pro Speed, performance and gaming experience will take fans excitement to another level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Technology Same From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.