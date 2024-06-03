Experience 120FPS Gaming With Infinix GT 20 Pro –available In Pakistan Now!
Infinix GT 20 Pro, the official gaming phone of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL), is now available
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd May, 2024) Infinix GT 20 Pro, the official gaming phone of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL), is now available. Targeted towards young gaming enthusiasts, the GT 20 Pro offers up to 120FPS gameplay for PUBG and other game titles. The processing power of Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 4nm 5G processor paired with a dedicated gaming display chip ensures lossless frames delivering an immersive gaming experience. The GT 20 Pro is now available online on Xpark and in stores nationwide for 99,999/-
GT 20 Pro is equipped with an impressive array of hardware features crafted to offer an unparalleled user experience. At its core lies a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 4nm 5G processor, working in tandem with a dedicated display chip to ensure smooth performance and exceptional visuals. This translates to a buttery-smooth 120FPS, allowing for seamless navigation and ultra-responsive gaming. Furthermore, the GT 20 Pro incorporates a stunning 144Hz FHD AMOLED display. This high refresh rate display minimizes motion blur and ensures exceptionally clear visuals, ideal for both casual use and fast-paced gaming. Finally, the GT 20 Pro is equipped with ample RAM and storage, providing 256GB of internal storage, and 24GB RAM out of which 12GB is expandable providing users with the ability to run demanding applications and store a wealth of data without experiencing slowdown.
Simon Feng, the CEO of Infinix Pakistan, recently made a statement regarding the launch of the newly released Infinix GT 20 Pro, “Mobile gaming is exploding globally, and Pakistan is no exception, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is our response to this growing demand.
GT 20 Pro is designed to empower the next generation of gamers and push the boundaries of what's possible on smartphone “
Beyond the core performance features, the GT 20 Pro offers a range of secondary features that elevate the overall user experience. The phone's striking Mecha loop design offers a visually captivating aesthetic, while dual speakers tuned by JBL deliver immersive and powerful sound. A long-lasting 5000mAh battery ensures you can stay powered throughout the day, and for those who demand even more, the phone supports hyper charge mode. The software experience is kept clean and bloatware-free with Infinix's XOS 14 built on top of Android 14. This commitment to a clean OS extends to software updates, with Infinix guaranteeing two major Android updates and three years of security patch updates, keeping your phone protected and up-to-date. Gamers will particularly appreciate the inclusion of an esports mode, which optimizes performance and prioritizes resources for a competitive edge.
For those seeking a touch of personalization, the GT 20 Pro comes in three captivating color options: Mecha Blue, Mecha Silver, and Mecha Orange.
GT 20 Pro is available to order on Xpark and outlets nationwide for PKR 99,999/-.
