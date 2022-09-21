UrduPoint.com

Experience Active Noise Cancellation At Its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth Ear Pods Are Now Available!

September 21, 2022

Infinix, Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand has revamped the Bluetooth earbuds scenario today by introducing its latest Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pods

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022) Infinix, Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand has revamped the Bluetooth earbuds scenario today by introducing its latest Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pods. This newest edition to Infinix’s audio family provides Superior Active Noise Cancellation and an immersive sound experience, unlike anything on the market. Infinix XE27 are now live on Infinix Official Ecommerce website: Xpark and also on Samaan.pk for Rs 4,299!

Boasting a superior audio technology that incorporates Active Noise Cancellation, Call Noise Cancellation, Passive Noise Cancellation, and Voice Through, the XE27 will revolutionize music experience altogether. Coupled with a powerful Environment Noise Cancellation Algorithm, any wind noise is instantly filtered out offering clear and loud voice quality every second. Say goodbye to noisy, disrupted, and delayed phone calls!

Infinix XE27 also comes with a dual-array beam-forming microphone which does an outstanding job at differentiating the orientation and contents of the speaker offering clarity in voice quality. With a V5.0 Bluetooth compatibility, the range offered is 10m in an obstacle-free environment.

The XE27 comes with a Type-C Rapid and Flexible Charge that allows up to 4.

5 hours of playtime without the charging case and up to 28 hours of playtime with the charging case. When the battery is below 50%, a 10-minute charge can offer 60-minutes of playtime! That’s not all – Infinix XE27 can last over 60 days on standby in storage!

The test of a great pair of ear pods lies in their performance and durability in rain and sweat. Gym buffs and adventurers can rejoice because the XE27 has passed the IPX4 waterproof test and effectively resists sweat during exercise and moisture in rain. With these earphones, one never has to worry about weather conditions or open spaces getting in the way of an extraordinary sound experience.

Coming with 3 sizes of ear tips, the Infnix’s XE27 is designed to be customized to provide the best in-ear fit while also looking incredibly stylish. Whether used for hiking up the hills, driving to the office, working out, or watching a show on Netflix – they fit in perfectly and are comfortable as well! Moreover, the Multifunctional Touch Controls allow easy and quick controls for switching songs, setting volume and even just calling a friend.

In short, Infinix XE27 is actually the best ear pods with active noise cancellation available for Rs 4,299 on Xpark and Samaan.pK

