Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO 30 4G – Now available to pre-order on Xpark!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Infinix, Pakistan's leading smartphone brand, is now taking pre-orders for ZERO 30 4G – the ultimate vlogging phone that transcends beyond ordinary selfies via 50 MP 30 FPS front vlog camera. Priced at Rs 59,999, Infinix ZERO 30 4G empower young individuals and content creators to capture and share their stories with the world. 2k video recording outcomes effortless and convenient framing along with real-time adjustments while vlogging on the go. Infinix ZERO 30 4G is now available to ore-order online on Xpark and also on outlets nationwide along with exclusive pre-order gifts.

A 50MP front vlog camera with 30 FPS (frames per second) empowers users with unparalleled clarity and detail, certifying every video captures the essence of their narrative. The high frame rate guarantees smooth motion, making for professional-grade footage. This front camera capability outcomes effortless self-expression, convenient framing, and real-time adjustments while video recording. The result is a vlogging experience that stands out in quality and engagement, providing content creators with a powerful tool to connect with their audience on the go.

On the rear camera front, the Infinix ZERO 30 boasts an impressive 108MP camera, capturing vibrant photos even in low light.

Resultantly, your photos will pop with detail and colour, regardless of the lighting conditions.

Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix Pakistan, shared his views saying: "Through the ZERO 30 4G, we are democratizing high-quality video production, allowing individuals to share their personal stories and narratives. We believe this device will empower the youth to express themselves in ways they never thought possible."

But the ZERO 30 4G is more than just a camera powerhouse. Its stunning curved display offers a 60° Golden Curve for a reassuringly solid feel. Crafted with drop-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, the smartphone is built for durability by all means. Additionally, the flagship-grade 6.78-inch AMOLED display provides an immersive viewing experience, complete with a rapid 120Hz refresh rate and lightning-fast 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Powered by a high-performance octa-core processor and an impressive 16GB of Extended Memory, the ZERO 30 4G ensures seamless performance for all your needs. In short, Infinix ZERO 30 4G is a well-rounded smartphone for content creators and performance seekers.

