Expert urges awareness training for improving cyber security

An expert in cyber security has called for awareness training by organisations in the country to strengthen cyber security

Delivering a presentation on "The current threat landscape and how it affects Pakistan" at a seminar on Cyber Security, Chief Information Security Officer, ORION & Ontario Cyber Security Higher education Consortium, Farooq Naiyer, said Pakistan is one of the worst prepared countries for cyber crime and new vulnerabilities are discovered every day and severe than the last.

The event was organised by Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) here, said a statement on Thursday.

Farooq Naiyer said that number of breaches are rising every year.

He said that renowned companies have been breached that eventually affected the common people as data is the biggest Currency right now.

All internet connected are exposed to risk, he added.

He advised that every organisation should allocate budget for awareness training at all levels within the organisation and train and mentor upcoming cyber security talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor SSUET Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that cyber crime is on the rise and "we are becoming more and more dependent on technology, from smart devices, to databases in academic institutions and hospitals".

It may be noted here that the SSUET is aiming at establishing the Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security.

Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the cyber threat is everywhere in the world and it has been turned out to be a global issue.

Preparation is essential in terms of cyber security to combat against the crime, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, Digital Arrays Muhammad Asif Riaz, said that cyber security is very important as it reduces uncertainty and helps in knowledge management. "Do not take risk of not taking cyber security responsibilities and develop intelligence requirements," he said.

He called for proficiency in cyber operations, both reactive and proactive, and for disseminating intelligence with properly institutionalised efforts.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin presented SSUET shieldand souvenirs to the guest speaker.