Expo 'Future Fest 2023' Concludes With 50 MoUs Worth $100m

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2023 | 11:33 AM

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

The agreements and their ongoing financial impact will serve as an important contribution to Pakistan’s digital economy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th,2022) More than fifty MoUs, worth 100 million Dollars were signed on the third and closing day of Pakistan’s largest tech conference and expo, "Future Fest 2023", held in Lahore.

These agreements and their ongoing financial impact would serve as an important contribution to Pakistan’s digital economy.

Over one hundred thousand people witnessed the three-day tech conference and expo.

More Stories From Technology

