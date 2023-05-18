Exported Chinese Drones Have Programmed Restriction on Use Against Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Export variants of Chinese military drones have a covert "watchdog" feature that detects their geolocation and makes it impossible to use them against China, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

"This is the so-called watchdog tool, which is a simple technology aimed at making sure Chinese exported drones are not used by enemies as weapons to attack our country," the undisclosed source told the newspaper.

Chinese military expert Li Jie told the news outlet that the technology is linked to the drone's power system, which means the drone will stop flying or firing weapons when approaching the Chinese border, and will also self-destruct if someone tries to reprogram the system.

Additionally domestic developers installed geographical restrictions inside the drones to prevent them from flying into China's no-fly zones, the newspaper said, citing a military science and technology analyst.