UrduPoint.com

FAA Sets New Date For Environmental Call On SpaceX 'Super Heavy' Starship - Statement

Daniyal Sohail Published May 31, 2022 | 10:18 PM

FAA Sets New Date for Environmental Call on SpaceX 'Super Heavy' Starship - Statement

The Biden administration will announce its environmental review decision for Space X's Super Heavy Starship in two weeks' time on June 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Biden administration will announce its environmental review decision for Space X's Super Heavy Starship in two weeks' time on June 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The FAA intends to issue the Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy project on June 13, 2022. Interagency consultation is ongoing," the statement said.

However, the completion of the PEA will not guarantee that the FAA will issue a launch license as SpaceX's application also must meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements, the statement added.

On March 25, the FAA announced it was postponing its environmental assessment of SpaceX's new Starship complex until the end of April. However, the agency then further delayed the deadline to May 31.

SpaceX had made multiple changes to its application that required additional FAA analysis, according to the statement.

Related Topics

SpaceX March April May June

Recent Stories

Faisal Karim Kundi urges Federal Govt to try KP CM ..

Faisal Karim Kundi urges Federal Govt to try KP CM under Article-6

6 minutes ago
 Denmark's energy utility Orsted says Russia to cut ..

Denmark's energy utility Orsted says Russia to cut its gas supply June 1

6 minutes ago
 Blinken, Italian Counterpart Discuss Support for U ..

Blinken, Italian Counterpart Discuss Support for Ukraine, Food Insecurity - Stat ..

6 minutes ago
 EU Commission to Propose $536Mln Expenditure on Jo ..

EU Commission to Propose $536Mln Expenditure on Joint Defense Procurement - Pres ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden Says Wants to Discuss Ways to Address Violen ..

Biden Says Wants to Discuss Ways to Address Violence, Extremism With New Zealand ..

6 minutes ago
 UK Says Will Spend $334Mln to Upgrade Tomahawk Mis ..

UK Says Will Spend $334Mln to Upgrade Tomahawk Missiles for Its Submarines

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.