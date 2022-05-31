FAA Sets New Date for Environmental Call on SpaceX 'Super Heavy' Starship - Statement

The Biden administration will announce its environmental review decision for Space X's Super Heavy Starship in two weeks' time on June 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Biden administration will announce its environmental review decision for Space X's Super Heavy Starship in two weeks' time on June 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The FAA intends to issue the Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy project on June 13, 2022. Interagency consultation is ongoing," the statement said.

However, the completion of the PEA will not guarantee that the FAA will issue a launch license as SpaceX's application also must meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements, the statement added.

On March 25, the FAA announced it was postponing its environmental assessment of SpaceX's new Starship complex until the end of April. However, the agency then further delayed the deadline to May 31.

SpaceX had made multiple changes to its application that required additional FAA analysis, according to the statement.