Facebook Agrees to Remove Violent Images of Mass Shooting in Thailand - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Facebook has agreed to remove violent and abusive images related to the shooting spree in the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima, media reported on Monday, citing the Thai Digital Economy Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta.

On Saturday, a 32-year-old soldier, identified as Jakrapanth Thomma, began a mass shooting between a military base, a Buddhist temple and a shopping mall, where he took several people hostage. The assailant was subsequently killed, police said on Sunday morning. He streamed his shooting rampage live on Facebook before his account was blocked. According to the latest data, 30 people lost their lives, including the perpetrator, in what was the country's deadliest shooting spree.

Punnakanta said that Facebook has agreed to delete inappropriate content related to the tragic incident, according to the Bangkok Post. The newspaper further added that the government of Thailand has asked YouTube and Google to follow suit and block content linked to the shooting.

Thomma was not the first gunman to go live on social media and broadcast his shooting rampage. One of the most notable, similar incidents took place last March, when two mass shootings in New Zealand, which killed over 50 people, were live-streamed on Facebook by the attacker. Facebook has been facing backlash and criticism over the lack of prevention mechanisms that would block violent content on social media.