Facebook Allows US-Based Political Candidates to Run Branded Content - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Facebook has decided to allow US-based political candidates to run branded content, a spokesperson for the social media giant said in a statement.

The spokesperson clarified that branded content is different than advertising because Facebook does not receive any money from it and there are no targeting options.

"After hearing from multiple campaigns, we agree that there's a place for branded content in political discussion on our platforms," the spokesperson said on Friday.

"We're allowing US-based political candidates to work with creators to run this content, provided the political candidates are authorized and the creators disclose any paid partnerships through our branded content tools."

US-based political candidates were previously barred from running branded content because it wanted to avoid any risk of being seen as giving money to political campaigns, the spokesperson said.

For now this rule only applies in the United States, the spokesperson added.