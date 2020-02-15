UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Allows US-Based Political Candidates To Run Branded Content - Spokesperson

Daniyal Sohail 8 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:40 AM

Facebook Allows US-Based Political Candidates to Run Branded Content - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Facebook has decided to allow US-based political candidates to run branded content, a spokesperson for the social media giant said in a statement.

The spokesperson clarified that branded content is different than advertising because Facebook does not receive any money from it and there are no targeting options.

"After hearing from multiple campaigns, we agree that there's a place for branded content in political discussion on our platforms," the spokesperson said on Friday.

"We're allowing US-based political candidates to work with creators to run this content, provided the political candidates are authorized and the creators disclose any paid partnerships through our branded content tools."

US-based political candidates were previously barred from running branded content because it wanted to avoid any risk of being seen as giving money to political campaigns, the spokesperson said.

For now this rule only applies in the United States, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Hearing Social Media Facebook United States Money From

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

3 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

4 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

4 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

4 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.