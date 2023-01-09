UrduPoint.com

Facebook Allows Use Of 'Death To Khamenei' Slogan During Protests In Iran - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published January 09, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Meta's oversight board (banned in Russia as extremist) on Monday reversed the decision to delete a Facebook post (banned in Russia) containing "marg bar Khamenei" caption, literally translated as "death to" Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, arguing it poses no "credible threat," media reported

In July 2022, a Facebook user posted a message containing a caricature of Khamenei, whose beard formed a fist grabbing a chained, blindfolded woman wearing a hijab. The slogan under the post read "marg bar Khamenei," often used in political rhetoric to mean "down with Khamenei." The social network's moderator deemed the post as violating Meta's rules on incitement of violence. The post was deleted and the user's account was suspended. Its author appealed twice, with the first appeal rejected by automated systems and the second going to the oversight board.

"In the context of the post, and the broader social, political and linguistic situation in Iran, 'marg bar Khamenei' should be understood as 'down with.

' It is a rhetorical, political slogan, not a credible threat," the board said in a statement quoted by The Economic Times newspaper.

The message has reportedly been reinstated and social media users are now allowed to use the phrase "marg bar Khamenei" during protests in Iran.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the controversial morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head during questioning. The situation escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical ruler.

Iranian authorities accuse the US and other Western countries of supporting the riots and calling for the overthrow of the government.

