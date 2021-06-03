UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:02 PM

Facebook Announces the Launch of New Resources to Counter Hate and Extremism Online

Facebook announces the launch of The Resiliency Initiative website, a partnership between Facebook and The Asia Foundation to combat hate and intolerance online

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2021) Facebook announces the launch of The Resiliency Initiative website, a partnership between Facebook and The Asia Foundation to combat hate and intolerance online.
The Resiliency Initiative aims to promote tolerance, strengthen interfaith and inter-ethnic understanding, and counter violent extremism in Asia Pacific.


This community-centered initiative began with online workshops for 60 organisations from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Pakistan and the Philippines.

The website is the next step in strengthening the community of practice.
The Resiliency Initiative website provides civil society organizations with a suite of tools and resources to help them harness social media to build stronger communities — particularly in areas affected by violent conflict.

It includes guidance on getting started on social media, creating effective online content, managing their presence on social media, measuring impact, and combating misinformation, as well as case studies with insights from communities across the region.

The website is currently available in English and is launching in Bengali, Thai and Urdu in the coming weeks, with more languages to follow in the future.


In the second half of this year, The Resiliency Initiative will work with civil society organisations in Asia Pacific to build out their social resilience campaigns to combat hate online, and expand the reach of the program into new communities in the region.

We’re also partnering with experts on a digital storytelling training program.
The Asia Foundation is a nonprofit international development organization committed to improving lives in Asia.

Violence and conflict present enormous challenges for society and can significantly hinder growth and development in the region. The Foundation brings together diverse partners from governments and local communities — informed by realities on the ground — which is why The Resiliency Initiative is so important.
At Facebook, we aim to identify and remove harmful content from our platforms as quickly as possible — and we’ve made good progress in this area.

But this is just one part of the solution. It’s equally important to enable constructive dialogue and encourage counter speech in order to promote social cohesion and counter offline harm. We are pleased to have launched The Resiliency Initiative in partnership with The Asia Foundation as one of our flagship programs to address hate and violent extremism.

