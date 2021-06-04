Facebook announced on Friday the decision to maintain the suspension of former US President Donald Trump for two years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Facebook announced on Friday the decision to maintain the suspension of former US President Donald Trump for two years.

"Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump's suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year," the company said in a statement.

In January, Facebook's Oversight board blocked Trump's accounts in the social network and Instagram after the events led to the violence at the US Capitol.

On January 6, a group of Trump's supporters entered the Capitol to protest the congressional certification of Joe Biden's election victory in several US states Tramp claimed were illegitimate. In the four months since the event, about 440 individuals have been arrested with more than 125 charged on charges of trespassing, impeding law enforcement and assaulting a police officer.