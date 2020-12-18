Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking transparency

(@fidahassanain)

Both Tech giants have come up with their point of views over data collection and targeted ads businesses in digital world.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) Facebook and Apple—the world tech giants— have locked horns over the latter’s privacy policy for social media users.

Facebook has accused Apple of creating hurdles in the way of small businesses through their new measures around data collection and targeted ads.

Social media platforms have lucrative businesses over the past few years. The main thing they rely upon is collection of data by tracking the patterns activities across different applications.

However, this is a major concerns about privacy rights of users.

Therefore, Apple has decided to make changes to iOS 14 early next year to helpj developers including Facebook to gather data and track users across mobile apps and websites while using iPhone or iPad.

Apple has said iOS 14 users will have the option to put bar on tracking in apps this week if they do not want developers get data by tracking pattern activities.

Apple’s decision, of course, will impact Facebook and its lucrative business.

This is the reason that Facebook has reacted to Apple’s decision for using its ad campaign.

Facebook, in reaction to Apple’s new policy, published a second full-page news paper ad today, clearly saying that these changes will affect the internet. It will lead the website and blogs on internet to start charging subscription fees.

Apple is bringing changes that could impact small businesses of Facebook.

However, Apple stands by its policy. It says that it stands by its users for their rights.

Taking to Twitter, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook wrote:

“We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first,” he wrote.