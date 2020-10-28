UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Axes 3 Networks For Violating Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Facebook Axes 3 Networks for Violating Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Posts from three coordinated campaigns were removed from Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram, for violating policies targeting inauthentic behavior - two targeting the US election and one targeting domestic audiences in Myanmar, Facebook said in a press release on Tuesday.

"In each case, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts as a central part of their operations to mislead people about who they are and what they are doing, and that was the basis for our action," the release said.

Facebook said it characterized the practice as "perception hacking," which it defined as an attempt to weaponize uncertainty to sow distrust and division.

"We're closely monitoring for potential scenarios where malicious actors around the world may use fictitious claims, including about compromised election infrastructure or inaccurate election outcomes, to suppress voter turnout or erode trust in the poll results, particularly in [US] battleground states," the release said.

In the first targeted network, two Facebook and 22 Instagram accounts were terminated for violating a policy against foreign interference. The network was operated by individuals - some wittingly and some unwittingly - from Mexico and Venezuela and primarily targeted the United States.

The people behind the network posted in Spanish and English about news and current events in the United States, including memes and other content about humor, race relations and racial injustice, feminism and gender relations, environmental issues and religion, the release said.

Facebook also removed 12 Facebook accounts, six Pages and 11 Instagram accounts run by a government-affiliated network in Iran that focused primarily on the United Sattes and Israel.

The third action removed network that posted primarily in Burmese about current events in Rakhine state in Myanmar, including posts in support of the Islamist Arakan Army and criticism of Myanmar's armed forces.

Related Topics

Election World Army Israel Iran Facebook Myanmar United States Mexico Venezuela May From Race Instagram Hacking

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

40 minutes ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s creative district extends support to Leb ..

2 hours ago

FIFA&#039;s chief tests positive for COVID-19

3 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED7 bn driven by property sector

3 hours ago

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.