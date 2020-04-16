UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook-backed Libra Unveils Scaled-back Digital Money Project

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:59 PM

Facebook-backed Libra unveils scaled-back digital money project

The Facebook-backed Libra Association unveiled plans Thursday to seek approval for digital coins in individual currencies, a move enabling cryptocurrency transactions with less disruption to the global monetary system

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Facebook-backed Libra Association unveiled plans Thursday to seek approval for digital coins in individual currencies, a move enabling cryptocurrency transactions with less disruption to the global monetary system.

The plan submitted to Swiss regulators would create separate "stablecoins" pegged exclusively to real-world money such as the US Dollar and the euro.

The Swiss-based association, which includes Facebook and a variety of partners and has touted its plan as democratizing the financial system, said a shift to using individual currencies was made after hearing comments and complaints on its original proposal.

"A key concern that was shared was the potential for the multi-currency Libra Coin to interfere with monetary sovereignty and monetary policy," the association said in a white paper.

The group said its so-called stablecoins could be part of a digital payment system as develops a broader multi-currency Libra coin.

Related Topics

Hearing Dollar Facebook Euro Cryptocurrency Money

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

16 minutes ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

31 minutes ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

2 hours ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

2 hours ago

Quarantine Center: 71 Tableeghi members sent home ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.