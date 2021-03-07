UrduPoint.com
Facebook Bans Ria Novosti's Post About Arrest Of Supporters Of Ukrainian Radical Group

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Facebook Bans Ria Novosti's Post About Arrest of Supporters of Ukrainian Radical Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Facebook on Sunday banned a post about the arrest of supporters of a radical Ukrainian group in Russia's Voronezh, shared by several Russian media outlets, including Ria Novosti.

The report was marked as fake news despite it being written on the basis of the Russian Federal Security Service's statement.

StopFake, Facebook's partner fact-checking organization headquartered in Kiev, explained that the report wrongly claims that members of the radical group had a connection to Ukraine as they were Russians.

The RBC broadcaster, which also saw its report banned, said that representatives of StopFake themselves had connections to far-right nationalists in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded Facebook to restore access to posts shared by Russian media outlets.

"Roskomnadzor sent a letter to the management of Facebook with a demand to restore access to the information posted in the official accounts of Russian media outlets," the watchdog said in a statement.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency confirmed that posts made by Ria Novosti and radio Sputnik were banned by Facebook.

