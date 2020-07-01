UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Bans Right-Wing Anti-Government Extremist Network 'Boogaloo'

Daniyal Sohail 32 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:30 AM

Facebook Bans Right-Wing Anti-Government Extremist Network 'Boogaloo'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Facebook banned a violent anti-government network from its platform, the social media giant said in a statement.

"Today we are designating a violent US-based anti-government network as a dangerous organization and banning it from our platform," the release said on Tuesday.

"This network uses the term boogaloo but is distinct from the broader and loosely-affiliated boogaloo movement because it actively seeks to commit violence."

Facebook recently removed boogaloo content deemed a threat to public safety and today's designation means more content will be removed going forward, the release added.

The social media giant said the latest move is part of its commitment to ban people who proclaim a violent mission.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook From

Recent Stories

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Chamber, PCSH ink MoU for cooperation

1 hour ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

3 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

3 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.