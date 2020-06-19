Facebook Bans Russia Media Ads Ahead of US Elections - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Facebook has started preventing foreign media outlets, including Russian ones, from broadcasting advertisements to the United States ahead of November's elections, the company's Head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said on Thursday.

"Just yesterday we began blocking ads from state media, including from Russia, coming into the United States ahead of the election," Gleicher told the House Intelligence Committee. "If we are talking about a state media agency from Russia they wouldn't be able to do it, they wouldn't be able to run ads into the United States.

"

During the hearings, Gleicher admitted that Facebook has not spotted any coordinated foreign attempts to exploit or heighten racial tensions in the United States, nor public debate over November elections.

Russian-based media have faced significant pressure in the United States and the European Union over accusations of spreading propaganda in recent years. Russian officials have refuted the allegations, saying Western countries are trying to fight alternative points of view.